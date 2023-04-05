News

NCC breaks silence, refutes hacking, trackingObi’scall

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday debunked allegations of hacking and tracking telephone calls of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the just concluded election, Mr Peter Obi.
A statement signed by NCC’s Director, Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, said the commission was shocked that the media was peddling such allegations.

He noted that the issue has been reported to relevant security agencies for investigation.

The statement reads: “NCC has been inundated with enquiries by the media on allegations of telephone ‘tracking’ and ‘leakage’ made against the Commission by some individuals and groups in the social and alternative media.

“The Commission wishes to make the following clarifications: NCC denies the allegations in their entirety.

“By the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 and other extant Laws of the Federation, the Commission does not and cannot ‘track’ or ‘leak’ telephone conversations of anyone.

“The Commission has reported the allegations, which we take seriously, to relevant security agencies for proper investigation and
necessary action.

“The Commission restates its commitment to discharge its responsibilities to the Nigerian people in accordance with the pro- visions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria) as amended), the NCA 2003, other extant Laws of the Federation, and global best practices.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission denies these allegations and advises the public to disregard them.”

