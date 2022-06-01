NCC’s alert on Joker Trojan-Infected App

It’s obvious and understandable that anyone who currently enjoys the digital space is expected to be and remain alert at all times towards averting falling victim to any possible threat, since the said domain is ostensibly prone to vulnerability.

The above crusade has been on for years now, especially among the professional users of the digitized world. This is so, because any digital injury incurred might cost the victim a substantial fortune. In view of this, any relevant law enforcement agency operating within the ambit of any country is required to ensure the teeming users cum operators of the telecom sector are invariably on the alert for suspicious packages.

In Nigeria, agencies such as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), are statutorily imbued with the mandate to ensure compliance. The NCC, recently, alerted Nigerians to the resurgence of Joker Trojan-Infected Android Apps currently found on Google Play Store that authorizes payments for fraudsters.

The NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde made this known in a statement released to newsmen on Sunday, 15th May 2022. The commission disclosed that the App could click on online ads automatically and even use Short Messaging Service (SMS) One-Time Password (OTP) to secretly approve payments without checking bank statements.

The NCC further stated that other actions, such as stealing text messages, contacts, and other device data, were also possible with the App, signifying the software in question was a big threat to the teeming telecom users. Hence, the Commission urged Android users to avoid downloading unnecessary apps or installing apps from unofficial sources.

The statement read in parts, “Additionally, in a related advisory, the NCC, based on another detection by CSIRT, wishes to inform the general public about the resurgence of Joker Trojan-Infected Android Apps on Google Play Store.

“This arose due to the activities of criminals who intentionally download legitimate apps from the Play Store, modify them by embedding the Trojan malware and then uploading the app back to the Play Store with a new name. “The malicious payload is only activated once the apps go live on the Play Store, which enables the apps to scale through Google’s strict evaluation process. Once installed, these apps request permissions that once granted, enable them to have access to critical functions such as text messages and notifications.

“As a consequence, a compromised device will subscribe unwitting users to premium services, billing them for services Opinion that do not exist. A device like this can also be used to commit Short Messaging Service fraud while the owner is unaware. “It can click on online ads automatically and even use SMS One-Time Password to secretly approve payments.

Without checking bank statements, the user will be unaware that he or she has subscribed to an online service. Other actions, such as stealing text messages, contacts, and other device data, are also possible.” To avoid falling victim to the manipulation of hackers deploying Joker Trojan-Infected Android Apps, Android users have been advised to avoid downloading unnecessary apps or installing apps from unofficial sources.

“The NCC also wishes to advise telecom consumers to ensure that apps installed from the Google Play Store are heavily scrutinized by reading reviews, assessing the developers, perusing the terms of use and only granting the necessary permissions. Dr. Adinde lastly added, “Conclusively, the NCC recommends that unauthorized transactions be checked against any installed App.

Indeed, any apps not in use should be deleted while users are also advised to ensure that a device is always patched and updated to the latest software.” As technology or digitization advances by the day, any user of the platform is strongly advised to get informed of new developments that follow suit, to avoid emerging a victim unwittingly.

It’s not anymore news that Android users easily and swiftly download any app they found enticing, without taking time to study the nitty-gritty of its overall functions and what have you. This indicates that, irrespective of class or level, people make use of anything they encounter, not just apps, without minding their actual services or implications.

Most times, they quickly indulge in any act or practice, because a friend or relative is into it. Joker is a malware Trojan that targets Android users. It was packaged in at least two dozen applications that were downloaded from Google Play store over 400,000 times.

The main purpose of Joker is to generate revenue for the cyber criminals through fraudulent advertising activities. If an application installed on an Android device contains Joker malware, remove it immediately, because it’s capable of interacting with various advertising networks and web pages by simulating clicks and stealthily signing up unsuspecting users for premium services. For example, Joker can sign up victims for a premium website service for a weekly fee by simulating clicks on the web page, automatically entering the operator’s offer codes and extorting confirmation codes from text messages sent to the victim’s device.

The process is completed by providing codes to the ad web page. However, Joker could be used to simply send text messages to the premium numbers as well. In any case, once a victim is signed up, Joker sends related information to a Command & Control (C2) server controlled by the cyber criminals, and the victim must await further instructions.

The main apps affected by Joker malware are namely: Advocate Wallpaper, Age Face, Altar Message, Antivirus Security – Security Scan, Beach Camera, Board Picture Editing, Certain Wallpaper, Climate SMS, Collate Face Scanner, Cute Camera, Dazzle Wallpaper, Declare Message, Display Camera, Great VPN, Humour Camera, Ignite Clean, Leaf Face Scanner, Mini Camera, Print Plant scan, Rapid Face Scanner, Reward Clean, Ruddy SMS, Soby Camera, Spark Wallpaper, and Quick SMS, among others.

Though most/all of them has already been removed from the Google Play store, they might still exist in already infected devices. This is why you must consult a reliable professional for holistic scrutiny. Some of the major signs of a device infected by Joker include: the device is running slowly, system settings are modified without users’ permission, dubious applications appear, data and battery usage is increased significantly, browsers redirect to rogue websites, as well as when intrusive advertisements are delivered.

It can cause the following damages: stolen personal information such as private messages, decreased device performance, battery is drained quickly, decreased internet speed, significant data losses, monetary losses, and stolen identity (identity theft). It’s imperative to acknowledge that malicious apps might abuse communication apps on the device.

To eliminate malware infections, your security expert is expected to thoroughly scan your Android device with legitimate anti-malware software in existence. We must note tech devices are indisputably very sensitive and delicate, hence ought to be treated as such.

We should learn to seek advice from experts whenever we got lost or confused while operating our respective electronic gadgets. It’s true and obvious the digital age has made various activities of mankind very easy, but we are warned not to be carried away by its frivolities. Think about it

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...