Business

NCC’s CSIRT discovers banking app-targeting malware

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

The Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) said it has discovered a newly-hatched malicious software that steals users’ banking app login credentials on Android devices.

According to a security advisory from the NCC CSIRT, the malicious software called “Xenomorph”, found to target 56 financial institutions from Europe, has high impact and high vulnerability rate.

 

The main intent of this malware is to steal credentials, combined with the use of SMS and Notification interception to log-in and use potential 2-factor authentication tokens.

 

Xenomorph is propagated by an application that was slipped into Google Play store and masquerading as a legitimate application called “Fast Cleaner” ostensibly meant to clear junk, increase device speed and optimize battery. In reality, this app is only a means by which the Xenomorph Trojan could be propagated easily and efficiently.

 

To avoid early detection or being denied access to the PlayStore, “Fast Cleaner” was disseminated before the malware was placed on the remote server, making it hard for Google to determine that such an app is being used for malicious actions.

 

Once up and running on a victim’s device, Xenomorph can harvest device information and Short Messaging Service (SMS), intercept notifications and new SMS messages, perform overlay attacks, and prevent users from uninstalling it. The threat also asks for Accessibility Services privileges, which allow it to grant itself further permissions. The CSIRT said the malware also steals victims’ banking credentials by overlaying fake login pages on top of legitimate ones. Considering that it can also intercept messages and notifications, it allows its operators to bypass SMS-based two-factor authentication and log into the victims’ accounts without alerting them.

 

“Xenomorph has been found to target 56 internet banking apps, 28 from Spain, 12 from Italy, 9 from Belgium, and 7 from Portugal, as well as Cryptocurrency wallets and general-purpose applications like emailing services.

 

The Fast Cleaner app has now been removed from the Play Store but not before it garnered 50,000+ downloads,” the CSIRT security advisory asserted. The NCC advised telecom consumers to be on alert in order not to fall victim to this manipulation.

 

Accordingly, the NCC urges telecom consumers and other Internet users, particularly those using Android-powered devices to use trusted Antivirus solutions and update them regularly to their latest definitions. The Commission also implored consumers and other stakeholders to always update banking applications to their most recent versions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Hollandia Yoghurt signs Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu as Brand Ambassador

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hollandia Yoghurt, Nigeria’s leading drinking yoghurt brand, has announced a new partnership with Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu, a multiple award-winning actress, entrepreneur and influencer. This move is part of the brand’s plan to appeal to a wider consumer audience and reinforce its market leadership. The partnership recognises the values which the brand and the actress have […]
Business

Tariff: Minister dismisses hike, reassures consumers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, has dismissed rumours of a major hike in electricity tariff, clarifying that there is no plan to significantly raise tariff.   In a statement in Abuja, the minister said instead of significant hike in electricity tariff, Nigerians should expect an increased efficiency in the sector to reduce tariffs, while […]
Business

Equities market thrives on undervalued stocks

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

The stock market sustained positive route in 2021 as investors leveraged undervalued stocks despite the ravaging coronavirus pandemic, CHRIS UGWU writes   Despite investors’ anticipated hope in 2021 as panic over COVID- 19 seems to be relaxing, investors’ cumulative year-todate (YTD) returns on investments in equities during the half quarter of the year closed negatively […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica