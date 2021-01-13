NCDC: 12 deaths, 1,270 new COVID-19 cases

For the ninth day in a row, Nigeria’s single-day count of coronavirus infections stayed above 1,000 with 1,270 cases confirmed on Tuesday.

With the new figure announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease control (NCDC) for January 12, 2021, the country’s total number of confirmed cases has now exceeded 102,000.

The new infections were confirmed in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos with 435, FCT with 234, and Oyo with 103 recorded the most new cases on Tuesday.

The country exceeded 1,000 on its daily count for the first time on December 17, 2020 — at the time, Nigeria had hit 76,207 cases, out of which 67,110 recoveries and 1,201 deaths had been recorded.

However, within the 26-day period since December 17, over 27,000 new samples have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 12 persons were confirmed to have died of complications arising from COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the current toll to 1,373.

But the number of daily recoveries increased significantly with 1,083 patients discharged on Tuesday.

The last time over 1,000 patients were confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19 in one day was on December 30, 2020, when 1,385 patients were discharged.

Out of a total of 102,601 confirmed cases, 81,574 persons have recovered, but the number of active cases has now increased to 19,654.

BREAKDOWN

1270 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-435

FCT-234

Oyo-103

Plateau-86

Rivers-71

Enugu-51

Nasarawa-41

Delta-39

Edo-39

Osun-33

Niger-31

Sokoto-23

Ondo-16

Taraba-13

Ebonyi-12

Kano-10

Abia-9

Bayelsa-8

Bauchi-7

Imo-5

Katsina-3

Gombe-1

*102,601 confirmed

81,574 discharged

1,373 deaths

