NCDC: 138 NYSC members test positive for COVID-19

FG to impose 6-month travel ban on 300 defaulters

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that 138 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) had so far tested positive to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Director General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said this at the briefing of Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 yesterday in Abuja. Ihekweazu said that none of those who tested positive was allowed into the camps.

to him, 34,785 corps members and members of the camp communities have been tested with 138 turning positive, representing 0.4 per cent prevalence. “It means one out of 200 people,” he explained.

The NCDC boss said that those who tested positive were either managed at home or in a treatment centre, depending on if they had symptoms and what state they were in. With talks between striking university teachers and the Federal Government getting more positive, he said that the next challenge would be how to work with education stakeholders to ensure safe reopening of universities.

“Universities are slightly riskier and present unique challenges, but we are confident that we can address this as we have done in other sectors like aviation,” Ihekweazu said.

The PTF also disclosed that 300 persons who defaulted the nation’s travel protocols by not making themselves available for testing on arrival in the country would be slammed with six-month travel ban.

National Coordinator of PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, regretted that about 60 per cent of travellers pay for their PVR tests in Nigeria, but failed to show up for it after seven days as required.

He said: “We have now got the list of the first 300 passengers that have not done the test up to day 14, we are going to streamline these results and create a COVID-19 restriction list for passengers that have not abided by our protocols and these passengers will not be allowed to fly for a period of six months. We hope that we don’t have to continue doing this and

