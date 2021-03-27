News

NCDC announces 113 new cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 113 new cases of CCOVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 162,388.
The NCDC made this known on Friday night via its official Twitter handle, and also disclosed that the new cases were recorded in 10 states including the (FCT).
“On the 26th of March 2021, 113 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria,” the NCDC said.
“The 113 new cases were reported from 10 states- Lagos (53), Rivers (22), Akwa Ibom (12), Kaduna (12), Ondo (6), Osun (3), FCT (2), Jigawa(1), Nasarawa (1) and Kano (1).
“Till date, 162,388 cases have been confirmed, 149,986 cases have been discharged and 2,039 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.
The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the country’s daily new cases continue to follow a downward trajectory.
From an all-time high of 2,314 on Jan. 22, 2021, the country’s daily new positive cases have come down to 86 as of March 21, 2021.
Meanwhile, the country has tested 1,727, 467 people since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

