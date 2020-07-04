NCDC announces 603 new coronavirus cases in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that the country recorded 603 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

That has been the pattern for most of the days since the virus first hit the country in March, Lagos had the most cases with 135.

Edo, FCT and Rivers placed second, third and fourth with 87, 73 and 67 new infections each.

In all 19 states recorded fresh infections to take the country’s total to 28,167 confirmed cases of the disease.

However, 11,462 people have been discharged while six new fatalities were recorded to ring the total figure to 634.

BREAKDOWN

*603 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;*

Lagos-135

Edo-87

FCT-73

Rivers-67

Delta-62

Ogun-47

Kaduna-20

Plateau-19

Osun-17

Ondo-16

Enugu-15

Oyo-15

Borno-13

Niger-6

Nasarawa-4

Kebbi-3

Kano-2

Sokoto-1

Abia-1

*28,167 confirmed

11,462 discharged

634 deaths

Like this: Like Loading...