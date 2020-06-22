NCDC announces 675 new COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria rose by 675 on Monday, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC 21 states of the federation had various numbers of confirmed cases with Lagos topping with 288.

Oyo State, which is set to open schools next week, is second with 76, while Rivers is third with 56.

However, while the number of cases in Nigeria is now 20,919, the number of those that have been discharged has also risen to 7,109.

Sadly though, the number of deaths have also risen to 525.

BREAKDOWN

*675 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-288

Oyo-76

Rivers-56

Delta-31

Ebonyi-30

Gombe-28

Ondo-20

Kaduna-20

Kwara-20

Ogun-17

FCT-16

Edo-13

Abia-10

Nasarawa-9

Imo-9

Bayelsa-8

Borno-8

Katsina-8

Sokoto-3

Bauchi-3

Plateau-2

*20,919 confirmed

7,109 discharged

525 deaths

