NCDC: Cholera claims 149 lives in 9 months

No fewer than 149 persons drawn from 31 states have died as a result of cholera in nine months, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has revealed in it’s monthly epidemological report for weeks 31-35. According to the Centre’s cumulative epidemological summary released yesterday in Abuja, out of a total of 5451 suspected cases, children within the age range of five were most affected. It was also gathered that 13 states accounted for over 92 per cent of the cumulative cases with 12 local government areas from six states, thereby presenting over 100 cases each. The NCDC state-ment reads: “As of 4th September 2022, a total of 5451 suspected cases including 149 deaths (CFR 2.7%) have been reported from 31 states in 2022. “Of the suspected cases since the beginning of the year, age group <5 years is the most affected age group for male and female. Of all suspected cases, 47% are males and 53% are females.” “Thirteen states – Yobe (918 cases), Borno (679 cases), Taraba (676 cases), Cross River (650), Katsina (378 cases), kano (333 cases), Jigawa (317 cases), Ondo (283 cases), Zamfara (178 cases) Adamawa (161 cases), Gombe (159 cases), Bayelsa (145 cases) and Bauchi (122 cases), account for 92% of all cumulative cases.

