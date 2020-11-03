NCDC commends Lagos NYSC over orientation camp

Ahead of the commencement of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2020 ‘Batch B’ Orientation exercise scheduled for November 10 across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Territory Capital (FCT), the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has expressed satisfaction over the level of preparation and COVID-19 preventive measures put in place at the Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos NYSC Orientation Camp.

This was disclosed by the NCDC Team Leader, Dr. Folarin Opawoye, who led a team from Centre on a verification visit to the Orientation Camp to assess the level of preparation and the various preventive measures put in place in line with the COVID- 19 pandemic protocols.

Opawoye, while assessing the Camp ground, however, noted that it was obvious that with the measures the NYSC Lagos State Secretariat was fully ready and equipped to commence the 2020 ‘Batch B’ Orientation exercise on November 10 for corps members.

The NYSC had at the wake of the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country suspended orientation exercise for corps members across the nation as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus, while the passing out parade for corps members at the end of the service year was also suspended.

However, the Lagos State NYSC Coordinator, Eddy Megwa, who lauded the Opawoye-led team for the verification visit to the camp, said that the state would do everything possible to be on top of the chart in complying with COVID-19 protocols in the camp.

Megwa had during the certificate distribution for 2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream I of the NYSC corps members that served in Lagos State, stated that Iyana-Ipaja Orientation Camp had been put in order in line with COVID-19 compliant in preparation to reopen the orientation camp.

He had said at the Odi- Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Secretariat, Town Planning Way, Ilupeju, Lagos, during the passing out ceremony and certificate distribution to corps members that “NYSC had renovated all Orientation Camps across the federation and all necessary facilities that will make corps members comfortable had been provided during the lockdown, while the Iyana-Ipaja Orientation Camp had been put in order in compliance with COVID- 19 protocols in readiness to reopen the orientation camp very soon.”

According to him, apart from renovation carried out on the facilities at the Lagos Orientation Camp, the NYSC had also provided hand washing equipment, referral thermometers, alcohol-based sanitisers, as well as ensure physical and social distancing in the rooms in response to COVID- 19 protocols.

Megwa said: “Social distancing in the rooms, painting of the buildings, provision of water supply in all nooks and crannies of the camp, as well as clean environment in readiness for reopening of the camp.”

Like this: Like Loading...