News

NCDC confirms 10 new deaths, 397 fresh infections

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on NCDC confirms 10 new deaths, 397 fresh infections

 

Nigeria’s daily death toll maintained a high count with 10 new fatalities resulting from coronavirus complications confirmed across the country on Monday.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the deaths in its update for December 28, and with the new figure, the country has confirmed 37 fatalities within the past seven days.
The fatality toll has increased significantly over the past four weeks, and more than 90 persons have died of COVID-19 complications in December.
A total of 1,264 COVID-19 deaths have now been recorded since March 22, when the country recorded its first fatality.
The NCDC also confirmed 397 fresh infections in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), representing a significant decrease over the past 24 hours — 838 new cases were confirmed on Monday.
Lagos recorded the most cases with 144 new positive samples, followed by Plateau with 83, and Kaduna with 48.
FCT recorded a major drop from 297 cases on Sunday with five new positive samples confirmed on Monday.
The agency also confirmed 323 new recoveries, increasing the current total figure of discharged patients to 71,357.
Nigeria has now confirmed 84,811 coronavirus infections, but 12,190 are still active cases.
BREAKDOWN
397 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-144
Plateau-83
Kaduna-48
Adamawa-36
Rivers-22
Oyo-16
Kebbi-10
Nasarawa-7
Sokoto-7
FCT-5
Kano-5
Edo-4
Jigawa-3
Ogun-2
Akwa Ibom-2
Niger-1
Bauchi-1
Zamfara-1
*84,811 confirmed
71,357 discharged
1,264 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

UK-EU to resume Brexit trade talks but say large gaps remain

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.K.-EU negotiators will resume talks on a Brexit trade deal after a dinner summit Wednesday night between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen — but both agreed that very large gaps remain between the two sides. Both leaders set Sunday as the next, possibly last, deadline to decide […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Again, governors to meet Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Nigeria governors have resolved to again, meet President Muhammadu Buhari over the spate of insecurity in the country. The state chiefs executives had met with the president over the same issue in August this year and demanded a rejig of the security architecture. The governors, at the end of their 22nd virtual meeting in Abuja, […]
News

Rivers approves N448.6bn for 2021 budget

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

Rivers State Executive Council yesterday approved a total sum of N448,660,773.000 budget proposal for the 2021 fiscal year.   The Executive Council at the meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital, also approved the sum of N2,747,351,405.13 for the conduct of local […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica