NCDC confirms 10 new deaths, 397 fresh infections

Nigeria’s daily death toll maintained a high count with 10 new fatalities resulting from coronavirus complications confirmed across the country on Monday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the deaths in its update for December 28, and with the new figure, the country has confirmed 37 fatalities within the past seven days.

The fatality toll has increased significantly over the past four weeks, and more than 90 persons have died of COVID-19 complications in December.

A total of 1,264 COVID-19 deaths have now been recorded since March 22, when the country recorded its first fatality.

The NCDC also confirmed 397 fresh infections in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), representing a significant decrease over the past 24 hours — 838 new cases were confirmed on Monday.

Lagos recorded the most cases with 144 new positive samples, followed by Plateau with 83, and Kaduna with 48.

FCT recorded a major drop from 297 cases on Sunday with five new positive samples confirmed on Monday.

The agency also confirmed 323 new recoveries, increasing the current total figure of discharged patients to 71,357.

Nigeria has now confirmed 84,811 coronavirus infections, but 12,190 are still active cases.

BREAKDOWN

397 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-144

Plateau-83

Kaduna-48

Adamawa-36

Rivers-22

Oyo-16

Kebbi-10

Nasarawa-7

Sokoto-7

FCT-5

Kano-5

Edo-4

Jigawa-3

Ogun-2

Akwa Ibom-2

Niger-1

Bauchi-1

Zamfara-1

*84,811 confirmed

71,357 discharged

1,264 deaths

