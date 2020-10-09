News

NCDC confirms 103 new COVID-19 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (has) confirmed 103 new coronavirus infections in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Leading the pack of states with new cases on Thursday was Lagos with 39 infections, followed by Rivers with 21, and FCT with 19.
The number of discharged patients increased to 51,551 with 148 new recoveries, while no new death was recorded on Thursday – it has now been five consecutive days with no coronavirus-related death in the country.
A total of 59,884 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed, out of which 1,113 fatalities have occurred.
BREAKDOWN
103 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-39
Rivers-21
FCT-19
Oyo-6
Kaduna-4
Bauchi-3
Ogun-3
Imo-2
Kano-2
Benue-1
Edo-1
Nasarawa-1
Plateau-1
*59,841 confirmed
51,551 discharged
1,113 deaths

