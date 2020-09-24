NCDC confirms 111 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 111 new coronavirus infections in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency recorded the new cases in its latest update on Wednesday.

Lagos topped the list of states with new infections with 31 positive samples, followed by Gombe and Kaduna with 18 cases each.

Two persons were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday, increasing the current fatality toll to 1,102, while 149 recoveries were recorded.

Out of a total of 57,724 confirmed infections, 48,985 patients have recovered, while 7,637 are still active cases.

BREAKDOWN

111 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-31

Gombe-18

Kaduna-18

FCT-15

Rivers-14

Imo-3

Kwara-3

Oyo-3

Bayelsa-2

Ogun-2

Edo-1

Osun-1

*57,724 confirmed

48,985 discharged

1,102 deaths

