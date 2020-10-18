NCDC confirms 113 new COVID-19 cases, over 4,000 recoveries

Nigeria’s total recovery count received a major boost on Saturday with over 4,000 patients discharged.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 4,253 new recoveries across the country.

In its update for October 18, 2020, the agency noted that 4,161 of the discharged COVID-19 patients were managed in communities in Lagos.

This is the first time in over two months that the country will record over 1,000 recoveries in a single count.

Before Saturday, the last time Nigeria recorded such a high figure was on August 4, when over 10,000 new recoveries were confirmed.

With Saturday’s figure, a total of 56,557 people have now been discharged across the country.

A total of 113 new coronavirus infections were also recorded in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Four people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday, increasing the death toll to 1,123.

With the latest development, the number of active cases has dropped significantly — from over 7,000 patients as of Friday, to a little more than 3,000 infections.

Lagos still has the highest number of active cases with 934 patients, followed closely by Oyo with 814, and FCT with 542.

Out of 61,304 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 3,627 are active cases.

BREAKDOWN

113 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-37

Kaduna-16

Ogun-11

Plateau-11

Taraba-8

Rivers-7

FCT-6

Enugu-4

Niger-4

Edo-3

Delta-2

Imo-2

Benue-1

Kano-1

*61,307 confirmed

56,557 discharged

1,123 deaths

