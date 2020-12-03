News

NCDC confirms 122 new COVID-19 cases with 409 recoveries

Nigeria’s recent daily count of COVID-19 recoveries increased significantly on Wednesday, with 409 persons discharged across the country.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new recoveries in its update for December 2, 2020.
The Wednesday figure is the highest in exactly one month — the last time the country’s daily count rose above 405 was on November 2, 2020 when 538 patients were confirmed to have recovered.
According to NCDC, the new recoveries included “371 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines”.
The agency, however, confirmed 122 new coronavirus infections in 10 states.
Kaduna was top of the list with 37 new positive samples, followed by Lagos with 29, and Plateau with 25.
However, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) now leads the current list of active cases with 722 patients, while Lagos comes next with 501 infections, and Oyo has the third highest figure with 340.
One person was confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday, increasing the fatality toll to 1,177.
Lagos still has the highest number of deaths with 224 fatalities, followed by Edo with 112, and FCT with 83.
Out of 67,960 COVID-19 cases now recorded across the country, a total of 63,839 patients have been discharged.
BREAKDOWN
122 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Kaduna-37
Lagos-29
Plateau-25
Ekiti-9
Rivers-5
Ogun-5
Edo-4
Kwara-4
Bayelsa-2
Bauchi-1
Kano-1
*67,960 confirmed
63,839 discharged
1,177 deaths

