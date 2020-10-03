NCDC confirms 126 new coronavirus infectionsp

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 126 new COVID-19 cases in 11 states and the Federal capital Territory (FCT).

The agency confirmed the figure in its update for October 2, 2020.

The Friday figure is the lowest in five days, although Lagos accounted for almost half of the new cases with 62 positive infections, followed by Rivers with 22.

Also, for the second consecutive day, no new coronavirus-related death was confirmed in the country.

This is the first time since August that the country will record zero fatality within 48 hours.

Before October 2, the last time the country recorded a 48-hour break on COVID-19 deaths was on August 28 and 29 — at the time, the fatality toll stood at 1,011.

However, two weeks later, the figure had increased to 1,078, with 21 deaths recorded in a single count on September 3.

A total of 1,112 deaths have now been confirmed in all 36 states and the FCT.

Meanwhile, 141 persons were confirmed to have recovered on Friday, increasing the number of discharged patients to 50,593.

Out of a total of 59,127 cases of the coronavirus now recorded in the country, 7,442 are still active cases.

BREAKDOWN

126 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-62

Rivers-22

Ogun-9

Plateau-7

FCT-7

Osun-5

Kwara-5

Taraba-3

Bayelsa-2

Abia-2

Zamfara-1

Imo-1

*59,127 confirmed

50,593 discharged

1,112 deaths

Like this: Like Loading...