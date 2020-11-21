NCDC confirms 143 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 143 samples positive for the coronavirus in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency announced the figure in its update for November 20.

According to the breakdown of the new cases, Lagos recorded the most infections with 70 new cases, followed by Kaduna with 25, and FCT with 22.

A total of 209 patients were discharged on Friday — the highest figure in the past eight days — increasing the current recovery count to 61,782.

No new death was recorded, leaving the fatality toll at 1,165.

So far, 3,107 recoveries and 21 deaths have been recorded in November.

However, there are still 3,035 active cases across the country — except in Kogi and Sokoto where the number of coronavirus patients has dropped to zero.

Lagos is still top of the active-case list with 1,265 patients, followed by FCT with 421, and Oyo with 320.

Out of close to 750,000 samples now tested, a total of 65,982 infections have been confirmed across the country.

BREAKDOWN

143 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-70

Kaduna-25

FCT-22

Ogun-11

Plateau-4

Oyo-4

Ekiti-3

Osun-2

Edo-1

Kano-1

*65,982 confirmed

61,782 discharged

1,165 deaths

