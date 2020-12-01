News

NCDC confirms 145 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 145 new coronavirus infections in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The agency confirmed the new cases in its update for November 30, 2020.
The Monday figure represents a slight increase over the past 24 hours — 82 samples were confirmed positive on Sunday.
According to the breakdown, Lagos recorded the most cases with 49 new positive samples, followed by FCT and Kaduna with 34 infections each.
A total of 227 patients were discharged on Monday — 97 of the new recoveries were recorded in Lagos.
So far, for the month of November, 4,704 samples tested positive for the coronavirus, but more than 4,600 patients were discharged within the month.
The case count for November signified a slight increase compared to October when a total of 4,005 COVID-19 infections were recorded.
However, the recovery rate for both months showed a significant difference with more than 8,000 patients discharged in October.
No new death was recorded on Monday, leaving the fatality toll at 1,173.
Meanwhile, Nigeria’s death count increased from 1,144 to 1,173 in November.
A total of 67,557 cases have now been confirmed across the country since February 27, 2020.
BREAKDOWN
145 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-49
FCT-34
Kaduna-34
Plateau-11
Oyo-7
Bayelsa-5
Taraba-4
Sokoto-1
*67,557 confirmed
63,282 discharged
1,173 deaths

