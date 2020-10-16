NCDC confirms 148 fresh cases, no new deaths

For the second day in a row, no new death as a result of the coronavirus was recorded on Thursday, leaving the current fatality toll at 1,116.

However, Nigeria’s daily count of recoveries hit a major low with 31 patients discharged in 24 hours.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new figures in its update for October 15, 2020.

The Thursday figures represented Nigeria’s second lowest count of recoveries for the present month — before October 15, the least figure of daily recoveries for the month was recorded in October 11, when 24 people were discharged.

The agency also confirmed 148 new positive samples in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the breakdown, Lagos topped the list with 66 new cases, followed by FCT with 25, and Oyo with 13.

Edo, Nasarawa and Taraba had the least number of new infections with one case each.

Out of 60,982 COVID-19 cases now confirmed across the 36 states and the FCT, 52,194 people have been discharged.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has expressed concern about the low level of compliance with the guidelines for preventing the spread of the virus.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Sani Aliyu, National Coordinator of the PDF, said although the number of new cases in recent times has dropped, there is still need for caution to effectively reduce the spread of the virus.

“We know that significant progress has been made in achieving the objective of slowing transmission, preserving lives and addressing disruptions posed by the pandemic,” Aliyu said.

“However, the level of compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions does not support a complete relaxation at this time.”

