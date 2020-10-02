News

NCDC confirms 153 new cases as total tops 59,000

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria crossed 59,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday with 153 new positive samples recorded in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Lagos topped the list of states with 81 new infections, while Rivers recorded 21, and FCT had 11.
A total of 59,001 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in the 36 states and the FCT.
No new death was recorded in the past 24 hours.
Within the past month, the country confirmed less than 100 deaths — as of September 1, Nigeria had reached 1,023 fatalities, which increased to 1,112 by September 30.
The death toll for September is a little lower than that of August with close to 150 deaths recorded — the fatality toll stood at 883 as of August 1, but rose to 1,013 by August 31.
However, despite the declining case rate, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 insists that it is too early to celebrate, since the country hasn’t tested a significant percentage of its population — so far, Nigeria has only tested a little over 500,000 samples for the virus.
Meanwhile, 94 people were discharged on Thursday, increasing the total number recoveries to 50,452.
Out of a total of 7,437 active cases, Lagos accounts for 4,088 patients, followed by Oyo with 890, and Plateau with 776.
BREAKDOWN
153 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-81
Rivers-21
FCT-11
Ogun-8
Kaduna-7
Oyo-6
Akwa Ibom-5
Osun-3
Katsina-3
Edo-2
Ebonyi-2
Nasarawa-2
Plateau-1
Kano-1
*59,001 confirmed
50,452 discharged
1,112 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ondo 2020: How we’ll check vote-buying, violence, by INEC

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

…as 40 parties root for Akeredolu’s reelection Ahead of October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday assured electorate that the commission was committed towards eradicating do-or-die politics within the political space. According to the commission, vote-buying menace as well as the high level of apathy associated with the […]
News

Arik Air resumes operations July 8

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Nigeria’s flag carrier airline, Arik Air, has concluded plans to resume domestic flights from July 8, following the Federal Government’s decision to re-open Lagos and Abuja airports for operations.   The airline said it will be operating three daily flights from Lagos to Abuja in the first phase of the restart while Port Harcourt will […]
News

A’Ibom Assembly passes fiscal responsibility bill into law

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

A Bill for the establishment of the Akwa Ibom State Fiscal Responsibility Board read for the third at yesterday’s plenary and passed into law by the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.   This follows a report submitted by the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Hon. Uduak Odudoh, a member representing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: