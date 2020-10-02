NCDC confirms 153 new cases as total tops 59,000

Nigeria crossed 59,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday with 153 new positive samples recorded in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos topped the list of states with 81 new infections, while Rivers recorded 21, and FCT had 11.

A total of 59,001 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in the 36 states and the FCT.

No new death was recorded in the past 24 hours.

Within the past month, the country confirmed less than 100 deaths — as of September 1, Nigeria had reached 1,023 fatalities, which increased to 1,112 by September 30.

The death toll for September is a little lower than that of August with close to 150 deaths recorded — the fatality toll stood at 883 as of August 1, but rose to 1,013 by August 31.

However, despite the declining case rate, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 insists that it is too early to celebrate, since the country hasn’t tested a significant percentage of its population — so far, Nigeria has only tested a little over 500,000 samples for the virus.

Meanwhile, 94 people were discharged on Thursday, increasing the total number recoveries to 50,452.

Out of a total of 7,437 active cases, Lagos accounts for 4,088 patients, followed by Oyo with 890, and Plateau with 776.

BREAKDOWN

153 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-81

Rivers-21

FCT-11

Ogun-8

Kaduna-7

Oyo-6

Akwa Ibom-5

Osun-3

Katsina-3

Edo-2

Ebonyi-2

Nasarawa-2

Plateau-1

Kano-1

*59,001 confirmed

50,452 discharged

1,112 deaths

