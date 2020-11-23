NCDC confirms 155 new COVID-19 cases

Nigeria has now exceeded 62,000 recoveries with 192 COVID-19 patients discharged on Sunday.

The development comes eight days after the country crossed 61,000 recoveries.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new figure in its update for November 22, 2020.

Meanwhile, 155 new cases were confirmed across the country on Sunday.

According to the NCDC, the new infections are reported from 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

One person was confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Sunday, increasing the fatality toll to 1,167.

With the new figures, a total of 3,140 cases are currently active infections.

Out of the three states with the highest number of active cases — Lagos, FCT and Oyo — only Oyo has not discharged any coronavirus patient within the past 24 hours.

Lagos accounts for a percentage of the recoveries recorded on Sunday as the number of active cases has dropped from 1,246 to 1,160 infections, while the FCT figure decreased from 469 to 467; the number of patients in Oyo has, however, increased from 320 to 321.

One week after Nigeria surpassed 65,000 coronavirus infections, a total of 66,383 cases have now been confirmed across the country, out of which 62,076 patients have recovered.

BREAKDOWN

155 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-60

Katsina-37

Kaduna-35

FCT-6

Ogun-4

Edo-3

Kwara-3

Rivers-2

Kano-2

Jigawa-1

Oyo-1

Taraba-1

*66,383 confirmed

62,076 discharged

1,167 deaths

Like this: Like Loading...