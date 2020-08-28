NCDC confirms 160 more COVID-19 cases as total infections exceed 53,000

Nigeria has recorded 160 more COVID-19 cases as the total infections have risen to 53, 477.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Friday night.

According to the latest report, the new cases were recorded in the Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory and 13 other states.

While Plateau topped the list with 44 cases, Lagos came second with 27 infections, followed by Katsina – 18, Edo – 15 and the FCT – 14.

On a positive note, the country has successfully managed 41,017 cases who have recovered from the virus and have been discharged.

Unfortunately, the death toll stands at 1,011 since the initial outbreak of the disease in February.

Global Update

And according to Channels Television, the novel coronavirus has killed at least 832,336 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 24,509,180 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 15,772,000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Thusday, 5,708 new deaths and 278,551 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,057 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 984 and the United States with 931.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 180,857 deaths from 5,869,692 cases. At least 2,101,326 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 118,649 deaths from 3,761,391 cases, Mexico with 62,594 deaths from 579,914 cases, India with 61,529 deaths from 3,387,500 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,477 deaths from 330,368 cases.

BREAKDOWN

160 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Plateau-44

Lagos-27

Katsina-18

Edo-15

FCT-14

Ondo-10

Oyo-9

Kwara-6

Abia-4

Nasarawa-4

Kano-3

Ekiti-2

Kaduna-2

Kebbi-1

Ogun-1

*53,477 confirmed

41,017 discharged

1,011 deaths

