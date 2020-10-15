News

NCDC confirms 179 new coronavirus infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 179 new coronavirus infections across the country.
The agency recorded the new cases in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
According to the breakdown, more than half of the total number of positive cases were confirmed in Lagos — the state recorded 116 new samples – while Anambra had the second highest figure with 20 infections on Wednesday.
FCT, Oyo and Rivers came next on the list with nine new positive samples each.
The Wednesday figure represented a slight decrease over the past 24 hours — 225 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday.
With the new cases, Lagos still tops the list of states with 20,367 confirmed infections, followed by FCT with 5,858, and Plateau with 3,547.
However, for states with the most active cases, the list reflects some level of difference — Lagos sits high above others with 4,910 patients, while Oyo trails a long way behind as the second most affected with 730 infections, followed by FCT with 537.
No new coronavirus-related death was recorded on Wednesday, leaving the death toll at 1,116, but the number of daily recoveries rose slightly with 137 patients discharged across the country.
Out of 60,834 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the country, a total of 52,143 patients have now been discharged, while 7,575 are still active cases.
BREAKDOWN
179 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-116
Anambra-20
FCT-9
Oyo-9
Rivers-9
Delta-3
Nasarawa-3
Edo-2
Kaduna-2
Ogun-2
Plateau-2
Ekiti-1
Osun-1
*60,834 confirmed
52,143 discharged
1,116 deaths

