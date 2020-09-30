News

NCDC confirms 187 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 pandemic is not receding from Nigeria yet, as more cases of infections were reported on Tuesday.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) said 187 cases were logged from 12 states and Abuja in the last 24 hours.
On Monday 136 cases were reported.
However, the death toll remained at 1,111, the number of national total of infections was 58,647.
Out of the number 49,937 have been discharged.
Lagos still retained its preeminence as Nigeria’s grim centre with 74 cases, in the latest data published. On Monday it had 71 cases.
Plateau, which faced a surge of the virus reported 25 cases, more than the 12 it had on Monday.
Rivers also reported two cases more than the 23 reported on Monday.
Two states, Gombe and Osun and the FCT Abuja also recorded double digit infections.
BREAKDOWN
Lagos-74
Plateau-25
Rivers-25
Gombe-19
FCT-19
Osun-10
Kaduna-5
Borno-3
Ogun-2
Katsina-2
Nasarawa-1
Bayelsa-1
Edo-1
58,460 confirmed
49,895 discharged
1,111 deaths

