NCDC confirms 198 new coronavirus infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 198 new cases of the coronavirus in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Confirming the figure in its update for November 25, 2020, according to the agency, FCT topped the list for the second consecutive day with 53 new positive samples, followed by Lagos with 48, and Ogun with 40.

A total of 182 patients were discharged across the country, increasing the recovery count to 62,493.

Meanwhile, no new death as a result of COVID-19 complications was recorded on Wednesday, leaving the fatality toll at 1,169.

A total of 66,805 people have now been confirmed positive for COVID-19 across the country.

BREAKDOWN

198 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria:

FCT -53

Lagos-48

Ogun-40

Akwa Ibom-20

Bauchi-9

Plateau-8

Kaduna-5

Kano-4

Benue-3

Jigawa-3

Nasarawa-3

Edo-1

Kwara-1

*66,805 confirmed

62,493 discharged

1,169 deaths

