News

NCDC confirms 198 new coronavirus infections

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 198 new cases of the coronavirus in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Confirming the figure in its update for November 25, 2020, according to the agency, FCT topped the list for the second consecutive day with 53 new positive samples, followed by Lagos with 48, and Ogun with 40.
A total of 182 patients were discharged across the country, increasing the recovery count to 62,493.
Meanwhile, no new death as a result of COVID-19 complications was recorded on Wednesday, leaving the fatality toll at 1,169.
A total of 66,805 people have now been confirmed positive for COVID-19 across the country.
BREAKDOWN
198 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria:
FCT -53
Lagos-48
Ogun-40
Akwa Ibom-20
Bauchi-9
Plateau-8
Kaduna-5
Kano-4
Benue-3
Jigawa-3
Nasarawa-3
Edo-1
Kwara-1
*66,805 confirmed
62,493 discharged
1,169 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Senate seeks age review for Nigerian job seekers

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Federal Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity, to review the age limit for job seekers in Nigeria. That is to allow competent applicants to be employed by government establishments. The Senate made the resolution following the consideration of a motion brought to the floor by […]
News

Police arrest 3 female suspects with 818 rounds of ammunition

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Operatives of the Police Special Tactical Squad (STS) have arrested three female suspects in possession of a total of 818 rounds of ammunition, in Kano State The suspects – Elena Yowei (30 years), Favour Bello (21) and Preye Jimmy (30) – were rounded-up at a motor park in Bompaui Kano, as they allegedly attempted to […]
News

Fuel, tariff hike: Govern with human face, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to rule Nigeria with human face.   PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at a prayer session organised by the party over the weekend, said the increase in pump price of fuel and electricity tariff was a huge burden on Nigerians.   Secondus told President […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: