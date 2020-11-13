News

NCDC confirms 212 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 212 new COVID-19 infections.
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified website, adding that the 212 new cases brings the total number of infected people in Nigeria to 64,728.
However, no additional death was recorded in the last 24 hours
NCDC reported that Lagos State recorded the highest number of confirmed infections with 71, while Imo and Plateau recorded 26 infections each; FCT had 19 new infections.
The NCDC added that “till date, 64,728 cases have been confirmed, 60,790 patients discharged and 1,162 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the FCT.”
BREAKDOWN
212 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-71
Imo-26
Plateau-26
FCT-19
Ondo-17
Kaduna-14
Rivers-9
Oyo-9
Katsina-6
Osun-4
Bauchi-2
Ekiti-2
Nasarawa-2
Ogun-2
Kano-1
Kwara-1
Taraba-1
*64,728 confirmed
60,790 discharged
1,162 deaths

