NCDC confirms 252 new infections, lowest in three months

The daily count of COVID-19 positive samples dropped to a record low on Tuesday with 252 infections confirmed in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the breakdown in the Tuesday, August 25 update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Plateau topped the list of states with 50 positive samples, followed by Enugu with 35, and Rivers with 27.

Meanwhile, Lagos confirmed 26 new infections, pointing to a significant drop in its daily case count in over two months.

The Tuesday figure also represented the country’s lowest figure of new cases in exactly three months — the last time Nigeria recorded less than 250 new infections was exactly 12 weeks ago, when 241 samples were confirmed positive.

At the time, the total number of confirmed cases was 10,819, out of which 3,239 recoveries and 314 deaths were recorded.

Eight weeks later, the figure of confirmed cases had increased to 41,804, while 868 deaths as a result of COVID-19 complicatios had been recorded across the country.

A total of 707 people were confirmed to have recovered from the virus, but according to the NCDC, 528 of them were patients who recovered over the past four weeks in communities in Ondo state.

Out of 52,800 cases now confirmed in all 36 states and the FCT, 39,964 have recovered, while the number of deaths currently stands at 1,007.

BREAKDOWN

252 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Plateau-50

Enugu-35

Rivers-27

Lagos-26

FCT-18

Kaduna-18

Ekiti-10

Kano-10

Taraba-9

Anambra-8

Edo-8

Oyo-8

Delta-7

Ogun-6

Abia-5

Bayelsa-5

Ebonyi-1

Osun-1

*52,800 confirmed

39,964 discharged

1,007 deaths

