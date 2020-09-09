NCDC confirms 296 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday evening confirmed 296 new cases of COVID-19 infections in Nigeria.
The new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed via a statement on the official Twitter handle of the health agency.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 55,456 which includes 43,334 discharged cases and 1,067 deaths.
BREAKDOWN
Plateau-183
Lagos-33
FCT-25
Ogun-16
Oyo-7
Ekiti-6
Kwara-5
Ondo-5
Anambra-3
Imo-3
Nasarawa-3
Rivers-2
Gombe-2
Edo-2
Akwa Ibom-1