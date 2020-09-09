News

NCDC confirms 296 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday evening confirmed 296 new cases of COVID-19 infections in Nigeria.
The new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed via a statement on the official Twitter handle of the health agency.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 55,456 which includes 43,334 discharged cases and 1,067 deaths.
BREAKDOWN
Plateau-183
Lagos-33
FCT-25
Ogun-16
Oyo-7
Ekiti-6
Kwara-5
Ondo-5
Anambra-3
Imo-3
Nasarawa-3
Rivers-2
Gombe-2
Edo-2
Akwa Ibom-1

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Lawyers kick against deregistration

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

However, some senior lawyers flayed the Federal Government for deregistering some of the frontline socio-cultural groups in the country over alleged security concerns.   In separate telephone interviews with Sunday Telegraph, the lawyers said government’s action in deregistering Ohanaeze General Assembly, Arewa Consultative Forum, among others, was an infringement on members’ constitutionally guaranteed right to […]
News

COVID-19: Deaths drop as NCDC confirms 576 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 576 new COVID-19 infections in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The agency announced this in its update for July 21. According to the breakdown of cases, no state recorded more than 100 new infections. Four new deaths were recorded on Tuesday, increasing […]
News

NUPENG calls of strike

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

After hours of marathon meetings and deliberations, the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has finally called off its strike which commenced earlier today.   New Telegraph gathered that the decision was taken after the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu agreed to wade into all the knotty issues and allegations on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: