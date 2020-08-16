NCDC confirms 325 new COVID-19 cases

The daily figure of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria dropped to its lowest in five days with 325 new samples confirmed positive in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new figure in its update for August 15.

Before Saturday, the last time Nigeria confirmed less than 300 new cases was August 10, when the country recorded 290 infections.

According to the breakdown for Saturday, no state recorded more than 100 infections in its daily case count — Lagos confirmed the highest figure of new cases with 87 new positive samples, followed by FCT with 49, while Gombe had 28.

One new death was recorded, bringing the country’s total number of fatalities to 974, while 292 people were discharged.

A total of 36,290 people have now recovered from COVID-19 across the country.

Out of a total of 48,770 confirmed cases, 11,506 patients still have the virus across 33 states and the FCT.

Sokoto, Kebbi and Kogi currently have no active case of the coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, according to the situation update published by the NCDC on Saturday, more than 30,000 males, compared to less than 18,000 females, have been confirmed to have tested positive for the virus.

Also, the number of patients who contracted COVID-19 from “unknown exposure” has exceeded 35,000.

BREAKDOWN

325 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-87

FCT-49

Gombe-28

Ebonyi-20

Plateau-19

Kwara-18

Enugu-17

Imo-12

Rivers-12

Kaduna-11

Ogun-10

Edo-9

Oyo-9

Ondo-8

Osun-8

Ekiti-4

Borno-1

Kano-1

Bauchi-1

Nasarawa-1

*48,770 confirmed

36,290 discharged

974 deaths

