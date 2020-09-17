NCDC confirms 3,442 new COVID-19 recoveries

Nigeria’s count of discharged COVID-19 patients, on Wednesday, received a major boost with more than 3,000 persons confirmed to have recovered across the country.

Of the new recoveries, more than 2,000 were recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the figures in its update for September 16, 2020.

According to the agency, the 3,442 discharged patients recorded on Wednesday included “2,967 community recoveries in FCT and 103 community recoveries in Kwara state managed in line with new case management guidelines”.

With the latest figure, the number of recoveries has now increased from 44,430 to 47,872.

NCDC also confirmed 126 new positive samples in 16 states and the FCT.

According to the breakdown, FCT recorded the most infections with 37 cases, followed by Lagos with 27, and Plateau with 16.

Three new deaths were recorded, increasing the fatality toll to 1,091.

Meanwhile, out of 7,641 active cases, FCT has now moved from first to fourth on the list of states with the most positive infections.

Lagos is top of the list with 3,273 active cases, followed by Oyo with 1,082, Plateau with 969, while 522 people still have the virus in the FCT.

A total of 56,604 coronavirus infections have now been confirmed in the country.

BREAKDOWN

126 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: FCT-37

Lagos-27

Plateau-16

Kaduna-9

Abia-7

Gombe-6

Ondo-6

Imo-5

Delta-2

Ekiti-2

Kwara-2

Oyo-2

Bauchi-1

Kano-1

Katsina-1

Ogun-1

Yobe-1

*56,604 confirmed

47,872 discharged

1,091 deaths

Like this: Like Loading...