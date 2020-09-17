News

NCDC confirms 3,442 new COVID-19 recoveries

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria’s count of discharged COVID-19 patients, on Wednesday, received a major boost with more than 3,000 persons confirmed to have recovered across the country.
Of the new recoveries, more than 2,000 were recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the figures in its update for September 16, 2020.
According to the agency, the 3,442 discharged patients recorded on Wednesday included “2,967 community recoveries in FCT and 103 community recoveries in Kwara state managed in line with new case management guidelines”.
With the latest figure, the number of recoveries has now increased from 44,430 to 47,872.
NCDC also confirmed 126 new positive samples in 16 states and the FCT.
According to the breakdown, FCT recorded the most infections with 37 cases, followed by Lagos with 27, and Plateau with 16.
Three new deaths were recorded, increasing the fatality toll to 1,091.
Meanwhile, out of 7,641 active cases, FCT has now moved from first to fourth on the list of states with the most positive infections.
Lagos is top of the list with 3,273 active cases, followed by Oyo with 1,082, Plateau with 969, while 522 people still have the virus in the FCT.
A total of 56,604 coronavirus infections have now been confirmed in the country.
BREAKDOWN
126 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: FCT-37
Lagos-27
Plateau-16
Kaduna-9
Abia-7
Gombe-6
Ondo-6
Imo-5
Delta-2
Ekiti-2
Kwara-2
Oyo-2
Bauchi-1
Kano-1
Katsina-1
Ogun-1
Yobe-1
*56,604 confirmed
47,872 discharged
1,091 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Do not execute Yaya Sharif-Aminu, Primate Ayodele warns

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

The spiritual Leader of INRI Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has warned the authorities in Kano State not to execute Yaya Sharif-Aminu, the singer who was recently sentenced to death by hanging.   The Kano-based singer was sentenced to death by a Sharia Court in the state, for blaspheming against Holy Prophet Mohammed. Primate […]
News

Clark to Amaechi: Stop humiliating Jonathan

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Elder statesman and former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has advised the Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, to stop humiliating former President Goodluck Jonathan issues of the past go. Clark, who gave the advice yesterday, also urged the minister to put an end to animosities between him and some political leaders of the […]
News

China could have done more to aid world’s COVID-19 response – Top US health official

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. coronavirus task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said that the United States and other countries could have had a stronger initial response to COVID-19 if China had been more forthcoming about key features of the virus. At a panel held by the Atlantic Council, a U.S. think tank, Birx said the United […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: