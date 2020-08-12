News

NCDC confirms 423 new COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A total of 423 samples tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new figure in its update for August 11.
Although the case count for Tuesday represented an increase of almost 46 percent when compared to the figure for Monday, the difference doesn’t say much about a possible upward trend, since within the past week, the country recorded as high as 457 new cases on August 5.
However, with the new infections, more than 47,000 cases of coronavirus infections have now been confirmed in the country.
Six new deaths as a result of COVID-19 were recorded, increasing the fatality toll to 956, while 293 persons were discharged, bringing the country’s total number of recoveries to 33,609.
Meanwhile, as Nigeria approaches its sixth month since confirming the first case of the virus, the NCDC says fighting the pandemic has seen Nigeria’s health system struggle to cope with the present reality.
However, according to Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of the NCDC, the health sector has witnessed some level of improvement, while more efforts are geared towards ensuring better access to health care.
“It is difficult to gain public trust in a context of economic, social and security difficulties. Yet, at NCDC, we have remained focused on our mandate which is to protect the health of Nigerians,” an article by Ihekweazu titled “Six Months in the Eye of the COVID-19 Storm”, read.
“The reaction to COVID-19 in Nigeria has gone from fear to stigmatisation of infected people and to sometimes, denial. Together, with our partners, we have developed proactive and reactive communication strategies.
“The weekly press conferences with the Presidential Task Force provides an opportunity for me to engage directly with the media. In addition to this, we work very hard to respond to several daily media requests, developing key communication messages every week, utilising various media channels to reach all sections of our society.
“It is easy to think of Nigeria as a country with uniform access to resources, forgetting the varying capacities and responsibilities across our states. The 36 states in Nigeria are at varying phases of this outbreak. There is established community transmission in some states, while other states are only at the beginning of this COVID-19 outbreak.
“This means that the intensity of the response will differ by state. We have deployed Rapid Response Teams (RRT) to all states in Nigeria. In Lagos, our RRTs have remained there since the first case was confirmed, with over 40 personnel still in the state. Through the World Bank, we have provided every state with a grant of 100 million naira each to implement their COVID-19 Incident Action Plans.
“While NCDC plays its normative role, every state should rise even higher to this challenge. We are only as strong as our weakest link and cannot afford to leave any state behind, as we respond to this outbreak.”
BREAKDOWN
423 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-117
FCT-40
Ondo-35
Rivers-28
Osun-24
Benue-21
Abia-19
Ogun-19
Ebonyi-18
Delta-17
Kwara-17
Kaduna-15
Anambra-14
Ekiti-11
Kano-9
Imo-6
Gombe-4
Oyo-3
Taraba-3
Bauchi-1
Edo-1
Nasarawa-1
*47,290 confirmed
33,609 discharged
956 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

APC Caretaker Committe members meet Tinubu

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

In a move to pacify aggrieved chieftains of the party, members of Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday visited the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to address the teething issues that have threatened the existence of the party. The Committee members led by the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman and […]
News

CBN gears up to adjust naira official rate to N380/$1

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

There were indications yesterday that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is preparing to further adjust the naira’s official rate from N360/$1 to N380/$1 as the apex bank moves closer to its objective of exchange rate unification. According to a report by Nairametrics, the CBN yesterday instructed bidders at its Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) […]
News

Nigeria: The problem of memory

Posted on Author   By Arinze Oduah

  On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African-American was killed by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. This set off a chain of events around the world, including the pulling down of monuments to chattel slavery and the Trans-Atlantic slave trade. On May 26, 2020, I fortuitously participated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: