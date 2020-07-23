News

NCDC confirms 543 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 543 new COVID-19 infections in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The agency, announced this in its update on Wednesday, also confirmed eight new deaths, increasing the number of fatalities from 805 to 813.
However, the recovery rate rose from 15,677 to 15,815.
According to the breakdown of cases, Lagos State was the only one to have recorded more than 100 new infections, with 180.
Second placed FCT had 85 with Kaduna State third with 56.
Meanwhile, according to data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria is currently the third country in Africa with the most cases — South Africa has the highest number with more than 380,000 confirmed infections, while Egypt is second highest with over 88,000 cases.
However, for fatalities, Nigeria has the fourth highest toll after South Africa, Egypt and Liberia that have each recorded more than 1,000 deaths.
More than 740,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the continent, out of which over 409,000 recoveries and 15,000 deaths have been recorded.
BREAKDOWN
543 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-180
FCT-86
Kaduna-56
Edo-47
Ondo-37
Kwara-35
Ogun-19
Rivers-19
Kano-17
Ebonyi-16
Enugu-16
Delta-7
Bayelsa-4
Bauchi-3
Abia-1
*38,344 confirmed
15,815 discharged
813 deaths

