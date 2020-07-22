Top Stories

NCDC confirms 543 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 543 new COVID-19 infections in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The agency, announced this in its update on Wednesday, also confirmed eight new deaths, increasing the number of fatalities from 805 to 813.
However, the recovery rate rose from 15,677 to 15,815.
According to the breakdown of cases, Lagos State was the only one to have recorded more than 100 new infections, with 180.
Second placed FCT had 85 with Kaduna State third with 56.
BREAKDOWN
543 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-180
FCT-86
Kaduna-56
Edo-47
Ondo-37
Kwara-35
Ogun-19
Rivers-19
Kano-17
Ebonyi-16
Enugu-16
Delta-7
Bayelsa-4
Bauchi-3
Abia-1
*38,344 confirmed
15,815 discharged
813 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG targets $1.1bn from spectrum, TV licenses’ sale

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…to create 2m jobs by 2023 The Federal Government is targeting the sum of $1.1 billion from sale of television licences, Digital Access Fees and spectrum that would be vacated once analogue to digital migration has been completed. Briefing newsmen yesterday after the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, the […]
News Top Stories

Nunieh: How Wike saved me from police arrest

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Gov aborts arrest of ex-NDDC MD, seeks IGP’s probe The former Managing Director of the Interim Committee Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh, has said that the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Gobun Mukan was not aware of her planned arrest yesterday. Nunieh, who spoke to newsmen, said she was […]
Top Stories

Fire guts Abuja’s World Trade Centre

Posted on Author Reporter

  The World Trade Centre in Abuja’s Central District was on Monday gutted by fire. Spokesperson of the Federal Fire Service FFS, Ugo Huan said personnel of the service were immediately drafted to the scene and they succeeded in putting out the fire. Though it was not immediately certain what could have caused the fire, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: