NCDC confirms 56 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since Oct 24

Nigeria’s daily count of coronavirus infections dropped to its lowest in four weeks with 56 new cases confirmed on Monday.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases in its update for November 23, 2020.
Before November 23, the last time the country’s daily case count dropped below 56 was on October 24 when 48 new positive samples were confirmed — at the time, the country had recorded 61,930 infections.
Within the four-week period, the daily figure of new cases, however, dropped to as low as 59 on November 7.
One person was confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications, increasing the fatality toll to 1,168, while 165 patients were discharged across the country on Monday.
Out of a total of 66,439 infections confirmed in all 36 states and the FCT, 62,241 patients have been discharged.
BREAKDOWN
56 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Kaduna-18
FCT-17
Lagos-6
Plateau-5
Kano-3
Kwara-2
Yobe-2
Ekiti-1
Niger-1
Rivers-1
*66,439 confirmed
62,241 discharged
1,168 deaths

