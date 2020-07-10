NCDC confirms 575 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 575 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

In a release Friday night, the Centre also revealed that there has now been a total of 31,323 confirmed cases with 12,795 people having been discharged having recovered from the virus attack.

Sadly the number of deaths has risen to 709 up from 689 announced on Thursday.

Lagos State still tops the daily rate with 224, while Oyo is second with 85 new cases and FCT third with 68.

*575 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-224

Oyo-85

FCT-68

Rivers-49

Kaduna-39

Edo-31

Enugu-30

Delta-11

Niger-10

Katsina-9

Ebonyi-5

Gombe-3

Jigawa-3

Plateau-2

Nassarawa-2

Borno-2

Kano-1

Abia-1

31,323 confirmed

12,795 discharged

709 deaths

Like this: Like Loading...