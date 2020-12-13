NCDC confirms 617 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 617 new coronavirus infections in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency confirmed the new figure in its update for December 12, 2020.

Lagos was top on the list with 225 new positive samples; FCT had the second most cases with 181 infections, while Kaduna came next with 125.

With the recent increase in the number of new cases, within the past five days, 3,112 samples have tested positive for COVID-19 across the country.

The number of new recoveries dropped to its lowest daily count within the past week, with 128 patients discharged on Saturday — 74 were recorded in Lagos and 44 in Kaduna.

However, after a 24-hour break with no new fatalities, four persons were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday, increasing the country’s death toll to 1,194.

Out of Nigeria’s current figure of 5,713 active cases, FCT and Lagos both account for a significant percentage of the total with 1,878 and 1,220 patients, respectively.

A total of 72,757 cases have now been confirmed across the 36 states and the FCT, but 65,850 patients have been discharged.

BREAKDOWN

617 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-225

FCT-181

Kaduna-125

Adamawa-25

Nasarawa-20

Kano-12

Rivers-8

Edo-4

Ekiti-4

Bayelsa-3

Ogun-3

Plateau-3

Akwa Ibom-2

Delta-1

Sokoto-1

*72,757 confirmed

65,850 discharged

1,194 deaths

