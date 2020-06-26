NCDC confirms 684 new COVID-19 infections

Nigeria recorded 684 new coronavirus infections on Friday according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet released by the Centre late on Friday, Lagos led the way with 259 new cases while Oyo State, which was sixth on Thursday with 33, jumped to second place with 76 new infections.

Katsina, Delta and Rivers placed third, fourth and fifth with 69, 66 and 46 cases respectively.

However, six new deaths were recorded as the total number of confirmed cases across the country rose to 23,298, with

8,253 people being discharged.

In all 19 states recorded positive COVID-19 cases, according to the NCDC figures.

BREAKDOWN

*684 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-259

Oyo-76

Katsina-69

Delta-66

Rivers-46

Ogun-23

Edo-22

Osun-22

Ebonyi-21

FCT-20

Kaduna-16

Ondo-10

Imo-9

Abia-9

Gombe-5

Plateau-4

Bauchi-4

Ekiti-2

Anambra-1

*23,298 confirmed

8,253 discharged

554 deaths

Like this: Like Loading...