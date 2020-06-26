Top Stories

NCDC confirms 684 new COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria recorded 684 new coronavirus infections on Friday according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
In a tweet released by the Centre late on Friday, Lagos led the way with 259 new cases while Oyo State, which was sixth on Thursday with 33, jumped to second place with 76 new infections.
Katsina, Delta and Rivers placed third, fourth and fifth with 69, 66 and 46 cases respectively.
However, six new deaths were recorded as the total number of confirmed cases across the country rose to 23,298, with
8,253 people being discharged.
In all 19 states recorded positive COVID-19 cases, according to the NCDC figures.
BREAKDOWN
*684 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-259
Oyo-76
Katsina-69
Delta-66
Rivers-46
Ogun-23
Edo-22
Osun-22
Ebonyi-21
FCT-20
Kaduna-16
Ondo-10
Imo-9
Abia-9
Gombe-5
Plateau-4
Bauchi-4
Ekiti-2
Anambra-1
*23,298 confirmed
8,253 discharged
554 deaths

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Coffee consumption may lower irregular heartbeat risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (US) said regular coffee consumption was associated with a significantly lower risk for arrhythmias. This is the findings of a new study presented recently as part of the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) online meeting: ‘HRS 2020 Science’. Arrhythmia means an irregular heartbeat whether irregular, too fast or too slow and […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

COVID-19: 13 Imo lawmakers test positive

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi and Kenneth Ofoma

49 health workers infected in Enugu No fewer than 13 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the result from samples taken from 26 lawmakers by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) last week. This is also as about 49 health workers have contracted the virus […]
Top Stories

Presidency: Buhari will attend Giadom’s APC NEC meeting

Posted on Author Reporter

  Victor Giadom appears to have won his battle to lay claim to be recognised as the authentic Acting Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after it emerged that President, Muhammadu Buhari has thrown his weight behind him. The President has also expressed his readiness to attend the virtual meeting of the party’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: