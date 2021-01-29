News

NCDC confirms 864 new COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Nigeria recorded a significant drop in its daily count of new coronavirus infections with 864 fresh cases recorded on Thursday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in its update for January 28, 2020.

The Thursday figure is the country’s lowest in close to four weeks — the last time the daily count dropped below 900 was on January 2, when 576 samples were confirmed positive for the virus.
The new infections were recorded in 23 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).
NCDC, however, noted that the Thursday update does not include Lagos, which is the epicentre of the outbreak.
The FCT topped the list with 129 new positive samples, followed by Anambra with 87, and Rivers with 82.
According to the NCDC, 488 patients were discharged on Thursday, and the figure included “164 community recoveries in Kaduna state, and 102 community recoveries in Plateau managed in line with guidelines”.
Meanwhile, three persons were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Thursday, increasing the fatality toll to 1,547.
Out of 127,024 COVID-19 cases now recorded across the country, a total of 100,853 patients have been discharged.
BREAKDOWN
864 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: FCT-129
Anambra-87
Rivers-82
Benue-80
Oyo-76
Plateau-61
Kaduna-54
Delta-51
Nasarawa-38
Kwara-36
Edo-32
Katsina-26
Kano-24
Taraba-18
Ogun-14
Sokoto-11
Gombe-10
Jigawa-7
Akwa Ibom-6
Cross River-6
Zamfara-5
Bauchi-5
Osun-4
Ekiti-2
*127,024 confirmed
100,853 discharged
1,547 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Communications outfit empowers experts to boost NDDC forensic audit

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A communications outfit, Clearpoint Communications Limited, yesterday organised a training programme for communications specialists to support the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC’s) Forensic Audit exercise. The firm’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Moffat Ekoriko, who spoke at the event in Port Harcourt, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to clean up the NDDC by blocking all its […]
News Top Stories

FG, CBN, NASS pledge to support Lagos rebuilding

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

      Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, said that the Federal Government would support the rebuilding project of Lagos State following the massive destruction it experienced in the wake of #EndSARS protests.   Osinbajo said that the task of reconstruction goes beyond physical infrastructure, but the urgent need to rebuild trust between the government and […]
News

Kano anti-graft agency to file corruption charges against Sanusi

Posted on Author Reporter

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has given Muhammad Sanusi II, former Emir of Kano, two days to respond to allegations of land racketeering against him. The Commission in March, asked Sanusi to appear before it for allegedly ordering the illegal sale of several hectares of land in the state. The agency said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica