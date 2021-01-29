NCDC confirms 864 new COVID-19 infections

Nigeria recorded a significant drop in its daily count of new coronavirus infections with 864 fresh cases recorded on Thursday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in its update for January 28, 2020.

The Thursday figure is the country’s lowest in close to four weeks — the last time the daily count dropped below 900 was on January 2, when 576 samples were confirmed positive for the virus.

The new infections were recorded in 23 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

NCDC, however, noted that the Thursday update does not include Lagos, which is the epicentre of the outbreak.

The FCT topped the list with 129 new positive samples, followed by Anambra with 87, and Rivers with 82.

According to the NCDC, 488 patients were discharged on Thursday, and the figure included “164 community recoveries in Kaduna state, and 102 community recoveries in Plateau managed in line with guidelines”.

Meanwhile, three persons were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Thursday, increasing the fatality toll to 1,547.

Out of 127,024 COVID-19 cases now recorded across the country, a total of 100,853 patients have been discharged.

BREAKDOWN

864 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: FCT-129

Anambra-87

Rivers-82

Benue-80

Oyo-76

Plateau-61

Kaduna-54

Delta-51

Nasarawa-38

Kwara-36

Edo-32

Katsina-26

Kano-24

Taraba-18

Ogun-14

Sokoto-11

Gombe-10

Jigawa-7

Akwa Ibom-6

Cross River-6

Zamfara-5

Bauchi-5

Osun-4

Ekiti-2

*127,024 confirmed

100,853 discharged

1,547 deaths

