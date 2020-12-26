News

NCDC confirms four deaths, 712 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed four new deaths and 712 fresh coronavirus infections.
The agency confirmed the new cases in its update for December 25, 2020.
The new positive samples were recorded in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Lagos had the most cases with 388 infections.
FCT had the second highest number of infections with 77 cases, followed by Kwara with 39, and Katsina with 35.
Meanwhile, the daily count of patients who have recovered from coronavirus infections increased on Friday with 588 persons discharged across the country.
According to the NCDC, the new patients discharged on Friday included “248 community recoveries in Lagos State and 136 community recoveries in Kaduna State managed in line with guidelines”.
Although the figure is lower than the number of new cases, the recent increase is the highest daily count in over two months.
The last time Nigeria recorded more than 580 recoveries within 24 hours was on October 17, when 4,253 recoveries were confirmed in a single-day count.
With the new recoveries, the total number of discharged patients has now exceeded 70,000.
A total of 82,747 patients have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus in Nigeria, out of which 1,246 deaths and 70,239 recoveries have been recorded.
BREAKDOWN
712 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-388
FCT-77
Kwara-39
Katsina-35
Bauchi-33
Plateau-22
Ogun-18
Akwa Ibom-16
Delta-13
Kaduna-12
Osun-12
Yobe-11
Sokoto-10
Kebbi-8
Enugu-6
Edo-5
Ondo-3
Niger-2
Kano-1
Oyo-1
*82,747 confirmed
70,239 discharged
1,246 deaths

