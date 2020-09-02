NCDC confirms Nigeria has 216 new cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday evening, 2nd September 2020, confirmed 216 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed via a statement on the official Twitter handle of the health agency.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 54,463 which includes 42,439 discharged cases and 1,027 deaths.

Below is the breakdown of the latest cases according to states with Plateau State recording the highest number of new confirmed cases, followed by Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

BREAKDOWN

216 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Plateau-59

Rivers-27

Abia-22

Lagos-20

Oyo-18

Enugu-17

Kaduna-11

FCT-11

Ogun-10

Ebonyi-4

Osun-4

Ekiti-4

Delta-3

Edo-3

Akwa Ibom-2

Bauchi-1

*54,463 confirmed

42,439 discharged

1,027 deaths

