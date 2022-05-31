NCDC confirms one death, 21 cases of monkey pox in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed one death and 21 active cases of monkey pox in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory. While confirming that the West African clade monkey pox virus was responsible for all the cases, the Centre said affected states were Adamawa (5), Lagos (4), Bayelsa (2), Delta (2), Cross River (2), FCT (2), Kano (2), Imo (1), and Rivers (1). According to the NCDC, the patient who died of the virus had an underlying co-morbidity and was on immunosuppressive medications, adding that genomic surveillance was ongoing at NCDC’s National Reference Laboratory in Abuja. The Centre further noted that on May 26, it activated a national multisectoral Emergency Operations Centre for monkey pox (MPX-EOC) at level 2 to strengthen and coordinate response activities in-country while contributing to the global response. It said the measure was based on a preliminary risk assessment report done by a group of Subject Matter Experts from the NCDC, “Although Nigeria’s risk of exposure to the monkey pox virus is high, based on the recent risk assessment conducted at NCDC. The current situation in-country and globally has shown no significant threat to life or the community that can result in severe disease or high case fatality rate. “The EOC will continue to monitor the evolving situation to inform public health action accordingly.” Though common in West Africa, the monkey pox virus has spread to a number of Western countries. They include: Belgium, Portugal, Australia, Spain, France, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Italy, the UK and the US.
Related Articles
Judicial autonomy: JUSUN suspends strike
…wants peculiar allowance introduced in all courts nationwide The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has suspended its strike after a series of deliberations with the Federal Government, the National Judicial Council (NJC), and relevant stakeholders. A communiqué signed by the Deputy President JUSUN Emmanuel Abioye and General Secretary, I.M Adetola and made available to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
High cost of food items pushes inflation to 18.17%
Consistent rise in prices of food items, including bread, cereals, potatoes, yam and others like tubers, meat, vegetable, fish, oils and fats and fruits pushed Consumer Price Index (CPI) to 18.17 per cent (year-on-year) in March 2021, National Bureau of Statistics has revealed. This rise indicates 0.82 per cent points higher than the rate recorded […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: INEC tells civil servants to stay away from partisan politics
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged civil servants to stay away from partisan politics, saying lobbying for political patronage by them has the potential to destroy the gains the country has attained in the democratic process over the years. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this during a meeting organized by the office […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)