NCDC confirms one death, 21 cases of monkey pox in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed one death and 21 active cases of monkey pox in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory. While confirming that the West African clade monkey pox virus was responsible for all the cases, the Centre said affected states were Adamawa (5), Lagos (4), Bayelsa (2), Delta (2), Cross River (2), FCT (2), Kano (2), Imo (1), and Rivers (1). According to the NCDC, the patient who died of the virus had an underlying co-morbidity and was on immunosuppressive medications, adding that genomic surveillance was ongoing at NCDC’s National Reference Laboratory in Abuja. The Centre further noted that on May 26, it activated a national multisectoral Emergency Operations Centre for monkey pox (MPX-EOC) at level 2 to strengthen and coordinate response activities in-country while contributing to the global response. It said the measure was based on a preliminary risk assessment report done by a group of Subject Matter Experts from the NCDC, “Although Nigeria’s risk of exposure to the monkey pox virus is high, based on the recent risk assessment conducted at NCDC. The current situation in-country and globally has shown no significant threat to life or the community that can result in severe disease or high case fatality rate. “The EOC will continue to monitor the evolving situation to inform public health action accordingly.” Though common in West Africa, the monkey pox virus has spread to a number of Western countries. They include: Belgium, Portugal, Australia, Spain, France, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Italy, the UK and the US.

