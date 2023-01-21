News

NCDC confirms outbreak of diphtheria in Nigeria

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed the outbreak of a new infection of the nose and throat, known as diphtheria, in some parts of the country. A public health advisory issued on Friday confirmed that not less than 25 people have reportedly died from the disease in Kano State, with cases confirmed in Lagos State while the situation was being monitored in Osun and Yobe states where cases were being picked up. Diphtheria spreads easily between people through; direct contact with infected people, droplets from coughing or sneezing, and contact with contaminated clothing and objects.

Director General of NCDC, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, who called on health workers to maintain a high index suspicion for diphtheria by being vigilant, listed the symptoms to include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, red eyes (conjunctivitis), and neck swelling According to him, diphtheria was a serious bacterial infection caused by the bacterium called Corynebacterium species that affects the nose, throat and sometimes, skin of an individual. He added that in severe cases, a thick grey or white patch appears on the tonsils and/or at the back of the throat associated with difficulty breathing. Adetifa further listed peo-iphtheria as “children and adults who have not received any or a single dose of the pentavalent vaccine (a diphtheria toxoid-containing vaccine), people who live in a crowded environment.

“People who live in areas with poor sanitation, healthcare workers and others who are exposed to suspected/ confirmed cases of diphtheria. The NCDC boss advised parents to ensure their children were fully vaccinated against diphtheria with three doses of the pentavalent vaccine as recommended in the childhood immunisation schedule. He urged individuals with signs and symptoms suggestive of diphtheria were also advised to isolate themselves and notify the local government area, state disease surveillance officer (DSNO) or the NCDC.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

