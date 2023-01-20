NCDC confirms outbreak of diphtheria in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), has confirmed the outbreak of a new infection of the nose and throat, known as diphtheria, in some parts of the country.

A public health advisory issued on Friday confirmed that not less than 25 people have reportedly died from the disease in Kano State, with cases confirmed in Lagos State while the situation was being monitored in Osun and Yobe states where cases were being picked up.

Diphtheria spreads easily between people through; direct contact with infected people, droplets from coughing or sneezing, and contact with contaminated clothing and objects.

Director-General of NCDC, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, who called on health workers to maintain a high index suspicion for diphtheria by being vigilant, listed the symptoms to include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, red eyes (conjunctivitis), and swelling of the

neck.

According to him, diphtheria was a serious bacterial infection caused by the bacterium called Corynebacterium species that affects the nose, throat and sometimes, skin of an individual. He added that in severe cases, a thick grey or white patch appears on the tonsils and/or at the back of the throat associated with difficulty breathing.

