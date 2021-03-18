NCDC DG hails Ugwuanyi over fight against COVID-19

The Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, for the “amazing job” his administration has been doing with the federal agency in the fight against Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the state. Speaking when he visited Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, Ihekweazu said it had been “an amazing experience in Enugu State for the 13 months we have been responding to the biggest pandemic of our life time”. The NCDC DG, who was in Enugu State on an inspection tour of some of the health facilities where COVID-19 cases are being managed, and to interact with the public health team, among others, disclosed that “we have a very robust response in Enugu”. He maintainedthat the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over, adding that the vaccine is a new tool that will goalongwayinpreventingthe spread of the disease. Ihekweazu, who applauded Ugwuanyi for demonstrating leadership and his confidence in the vaccine, by taking his first jab and flagging off the vaccination exercise, encouraged everybody in Enugu State to take advantage of the ongoing vaccination “to protect yourself, your family and your communities.”
