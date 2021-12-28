NCDC: Nigeria records 1,547 COVID-19 infections

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated that Nigeria has recorded 1,547 cases of COVID-19 infections as of December 26, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 237,561 since the outbreak of the virus on February, 27, 2020. According to data issued by the Agency on Monday Sunday’s infections were recorded in nine states of the federation and the federal capital territory (FCT). In addition, the Agency stated that coronavirus has also taken 3,022 lives in Nigeria so far. Nigeria has treated and discharged 212,550 of those infected while 193 of them were discharged from hospitals on Sunday.

According to the details released by NCDC, the FCT recorded 806 infections on Sunday whicle Lagos recorded 401 infections. Other states that recorded infections include: Borno, 166 infections, Oyo State, 78 infections, Ogun State, 47, and Osun State, 30, Ekiti State and Katsina State had seven infections each. Similarly, Kano State has four new infections, while Jigawa has one.

Nigeria announced the discovery of its first cases of the omicron variant on December 1 and by December 24, the number of Omicron infections detected in the countryhasrisento45, according to the Director General of the NCDC, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa who presented an update of COVID-19 in the country at a webinar which held on Christmas eve.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...