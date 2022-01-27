News

NCDC: Nigeria records 26 deaths from Lassa fever

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Nigeria has recorded 26 deaths out of 115 confirmed cases of Lassa fever reported from 11 states. To this end, the NCDC said it has activated its national multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary Lassa fever emergency operations centre (EOC) in response to the rising cases. In a statement issued yesterday, the Director General of the NCDC, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, said the activation of the EOC became necessary given the increase in the number of confirmed Lassa fever cases across the country and a joint risk assessment with partners and sister agencies.. According to the NCDC, as of January 23, 2020, a total of 115 confirmed cases and 26 deaths have been reported from 11 states, with the reports in weeks one and two showing the highest number of confirmed cases recorded in the last four years for the same period. The agency also noted that since 2016, it has worked hard to improve diagnostic capacity for the disease.

The statement reads: “Currently, seven laboratories can conduct confirmatory tests for Lassa fever in Nigeria and are coordinated by the NCDC National Reference Laboratory (NRL). “This has improved active case detection for the disease. Similarly, care for affected individuals has improved with NCDC providing support to states, including the provision of emergency medical and laboratory supplies as well as oral and intravenous Ribavirin for preventive and curative treatment to treatment centres across the country.

 

