NCDC: Nigeria records 2,791 deaths from 81,413 suspected cholera cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said Nigeria recorded 2,791 deaths from 81,413 suspected cases of cholera since January to date. According to the latest Cholera Situation Report from the NCDC, tagged ‘Weekly Epidemiological Report 14; Epi Week 37, spanning September 13 to 19, 2021, the reported cases occurred in 28 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2021. The reporting states are Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Jigawa and Kaduna.

Other states that reported cholera cases iare Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Rivers and Zamfara. In the reporting week, 15 states reported 1,825 suspected cases – Zamfara (524), Bauchi (347), Yobe (302), Katsina (282), Borno (139), Adamawa (76), Kano (46), Jigawa (22), Kebbi (22), Gombe (22), Sokoto (13), Kaduna(12), Abia(12), Kwara (one) and Taraba (one).

