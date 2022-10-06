News

NCDC: Nigeria records 961 meningitis, 56 deaths

Posted on

Ahead of the next meningitis season, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said Nigeria has recorded 961 suspected cases of Cerebro Spinal meningitis (CSM) and 56 deaths in 2022. In a statement tagged ‘Nigeria Commits to Global Goal of Defeating Meningitis by 2030’ the Director General of the Agency, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, said both all cases of CSM as well as the deaths were reported from 32 states plus the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), across 159 LGAs.

Adetifa said: “Despite significant progress in surveillance, diagnostic capacity and vaccine development over the last few years, CSM remains a priority disease and ever-present public health threat in several countries worldwide with frequent epidemics that present a challenge for people, health systems, economies, and societies.” To this end, he said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has joined the global community to launch the global roadmap to defeat meningitis by 2030.

 

