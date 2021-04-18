News

NCDC: Nigeria’s active COVID-19 cases increase by 39

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that the country’s COVID-19 active cases increased by 39, bringing the total number to 7,821.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.
It, however, recorded 60 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 164,207.
The agency noted that the newly recorded infections were reported across nine states, with Lagos state leading with 22, Rivers 15, Bayelsa 7, and Kaduna 5 cases.
Others were Ogun 4, Akwa Ibom 3, Osun 2, Kano 1, and Ebonyi 1.
The NCDC said that no death was registered as of April 17, while the country’s total fatalities stood at 2,061.
It disclosed that 21 people had successfully been treated and discharged from various isolation centers across the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the recovery number to 154,325.
The agency said the country had also tested 1,838,174 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 27,  2020.
It noted that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 100 million people globally have been infected 16 months after the detection of the coronavirus.
According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University published on Saturday, the number of global deaths that can be traced  to COVID-19 has risen above three million.
“The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,408,245 as of Saturday,” the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.
It said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 117,378, while 3,951,191 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease.
South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia, and Egypt are among the African countries with the most cases on the continent, according to the Africa CDC.
It noted that Southern  Africa was the most affected region, followed by Northern Africa and Eastern Africa regions, while central Africa was the least cases.
South Africa has recorded 1,564,355 COVID-19 cases, Morocco 504,847, while Tunisia was ranked the third on the continent with 281,777 COVID-19 infections.

