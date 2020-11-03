NCDC operatives nab 3 for allegedly gang raping girl

Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NCDC) Tuesday paraded three persons for allegedly gang-raping a 12-year-old girl (names withheld).

Also paraded were eight vandals apprehended at Aridi and Ajede along Barkin Abdullahi (BAD) for allegedly vandalising rail facilities.

Parading the suspects at the NCDC state headquarters in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, the Public Relations Officer, Mohammed.Surajo Idris, disclosed that the three rape suspects were arrested while carrying out the act at Bakin Rijiya in Lafia Local Government Area.

He named the suspects as: Umar Aso, 35, Abdullahi Ali, 32 and Mustapha Jibrin, 25.

The Commands’ spokesperson explained that the eight suspected vandals were apprehended following complaints from some members of the community.

Idris said: “The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Nasarawa State Command has recorded yet another landmark. This time around we arrested three persons who gang-raped a 12-year old girl. They were arrested committing the act each of the suspects went three rounds. ”

“We have also arrested eight vandals who specialise in vandalising rail properties in communities along BAD.”

He said that all the suspects would be charged to court to face prosecution accordingly.

But in an interview, two of the three alleged gang-rape suspects, Umar Aso and Mustapha Jibrin both denied committing the offence.

